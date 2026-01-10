Tips for growing healthy African Violets at home

African violets are beautiful, endlessly varied, and just finicky enough to make growing them a rewarding challenge. On this Talk of Iowa, we are joined by Iowa State University horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil to talk all things African Violets, share gardening New Year’s resolutions and answer your plant questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

