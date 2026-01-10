© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Tips for growing healthy African Violets at home

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published January 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
African violets are beautiful, endlessly varied, and just finicky enough to make growing them a rewarding challenge. On this Talk of Iowa, we are joined by Iowa State University horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil to talk all things African Violets, share gardening New Year’s resolutions and answer your plant questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
