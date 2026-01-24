On the exploding tree hysteria

Oak wilt is a serious disease and the best way to protect your trees is by pruning them only in the dormant season. No one is telling you to go outside on one of the coldest days of the year to prune your oaks, but this is a great time to look out the window, make a plan, study the long-term forecast and put it on your calendar.

On this Horticulture Day, Iowa Department of Natural Resources district forester Mark Vitosh joins to share everything you need to know about pruning and dispel myths around exploding trees. Then, Aaron Steil joins to help answer your questions.

Guests:

