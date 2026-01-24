© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

On the exploding tree hysteria

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published January 24, 2026
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Oak wilt is a serious disease and the best way to protect your trees is by pruning them only in the dormant season. No one is telling you to go outside on one of the coldest days of the year to prune your oaks, but this is a great time to look out the window, make a plan, study the long-term forecast and put it on your calendar.

On this Horticulture Day, Iowa Department of Natural Resources district forester Mark Vitosh joins to share everything you need to know about pruning and dispel myths around exploding trees. Then, Aaron Steil joins to help answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa HorticultureTreesWeatherHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
