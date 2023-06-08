Former evangelicals reflect on their time in the church and why they left

About a third of Americans identify as evangelical Christians. For decades, Daniel Henderson was one of them, but in the early 2000s, he decided to leave the church. He’s the author of Confessions of a Recovering Evangelical: Overcoming Fear and Certainty to Find Faith Through Doubt and Questioning.

In this encore edition of Talk of Iowa, he shares how his evangelical identity developed and what led him to step away from it. He has turned his focus to connecting with other people, including social justice work in Washington, Iowa. Henderson also discusses how the relationship between religion and politics has shifted in this lifetime.

Bob Cargill, another former evangelical, joins the conversation to speak about his experience with religion in his personal and academic life.

This episode was originally produced Nov. 2, 2022.

