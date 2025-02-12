© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'James' explores a new side of Mark Twain's classic

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published February 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

James by Percival Everett is a retelling of Mark Twain's seminal novel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the point of view of Jim, an enslaved man on the run.

James by Percival Everett won the National Book Award and was a finalist for both the Booker and Pulitzer Prizes.

The novel is a retelling of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, but this time the story is told by Huck’s companion, Jim or James. James is an enslaved man who flees when he learns that he is at risk of being sold. Expert readers Rachelle Chase, Faye Dant and Jocelyn Chadwick discuss their reading experiences for this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club.

Please be advised: a portion of this show references racist language used in the book.

Guests:

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
