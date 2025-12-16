The most expensive time of the year

The holidays are often framed as a season of joy, generosity and togetherness. But for many families, they also bring financial stress — from buying gifts and hosting meals, to booking travel and navigating expectations, especially with kids in the mix. Chief consumer finance analyst Matt Schulz breaks down the latest data on holiday spending, debt and travel. Then journalist Annaliese Griffin shares how her family has embraced secondhand gifts, experiences over things, and open conversations about money.

Then developmental psychologist Maryam Abdullah discusses how kids experience gift-giving and what actually matters most for their well-being during the holidays.

Guests:

