© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The most expensive time of the year

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published December 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The holidays are often framed as a season of joy, generosity and togetherness. But for many families, they also bring financial stress — from buying gifts and hosting meals, to booking travel and navigating expectations, especially with kids in the mix. Chief consumer finance analyst Matt Schulz breaks down the latest data on holiday spending, debt and travel. Then journalist Annaliese Griffin shares how her family has embraced secondhand gifts, experiences over things, and open conversations about money.

Then developmental psychologist Maryam Abdullah discusses how kids experience gift-giving and what actually matters most for their well-being during the holidays.

Guests:

  • Matt Shulz, chief consumer finance analyst, LendingTree
  • Annaliese Griffin, journalist, newsletter editor, The Marshall Project
  • Maryam Abdullah, parenting program director developmental psychologist, The Greater Good Science Center, University of California, Berkeley
Tags
Talk of Iowa HolidaysfamilyEconomic Status
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content