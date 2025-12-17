The world of Jane Austen fanatics

Iowa City-based artist Sonja Strathearn began making Regency-era attire three years ago to attend The Jane Austen Fest and the obsession has only grown from there. To celebrate Jane Austen's 250th birthday, Strathearn welcomes Charity Nebbe into her home to talk about her love for Austen and show off her closet of Regency attire.

Then, Nebbe speaks with author Curtis Sittenfeld, an Austen fan and the author of the Pride & Prejudice reimagining, Eligible. Then, musicologist Marian Wilson Kimber talks about Austen musical inclinations, the pieces in her playbook and the ways music influenced her books.

