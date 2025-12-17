© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The world of Jane Austen fanatics

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published December 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa City-based artist Sonja Strathearn began making Regency-era attire three years ago to attend The Jane Austen Fest and the obsession has only grown from there. To celebrate Jane Austen's 250th birthday, Strathearn welcomes Charity Nebbe into her home to talk about her love for Austen and show off her closet of Regency attire.

Then, Nebbe speaks with author Curtis Sittenfeld, an Austen fan and the author of the Pride & Prejudice reimagining, Eligible. Then, musicologist Marian Wilson Kimber talks about Austen musical inclinations, the pieces in her playbook and the ways music influenced her books.

Guests:

  • Sonja Stathearn, artist
  • Marian Wilson Kimber, professor of Musicology, University of Iowa
  • Curtis Sittenfeld, author of Eligible and other titles, workshop alum
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
