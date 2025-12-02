© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How to create your own holiday magic this season

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The holidays have always been a special time for Kaleb Wyse and his family, and now, people go to him for advice on how to make this time special.

From his farmstead in Southeast Iowa, he shares his recipes and tips with hundreds of thousands of readers and followers through his Wyse Guide throughout the year, but he really shines at Christmas with his annual guide to the holidays.

On this Talk of Iowa, he joins the program to share how to avoid being overwhelmed by the season, ignore the trends and keep the holiday magic alive even as adults.

Guests:

  • Kaleb Wyse, New York Times best-selling author, content creator and founder of Wyse Guide
Holidays
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
