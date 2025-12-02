How to create your own holiday magic this season

The holidays have always been a special time for Kaleb Wyse and his family, and now, people go to him for advice on how to make this time special.

From his farmstead in Southeast Iowa, he shares his recipes and tips with hundreds of thousands of readers and followers through his Wyse Guide throughout the year, but he really shines at Christmas with his annual guide to the holidays.

On this Talk of Iowa, he joins the program to share how to avoid being overwhelmed by the season, ignore the trends and keep the holiday magic alive even as adults.

Guests:

