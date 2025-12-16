BONUS: Which 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation is better?

On this special bonus episode in honor of Jane Austen's 250th birthday, host Charity Nebbe and producer Dani Gehr settle a debate they've been having for years: Which adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice' is best? Nebbe makes her case for the longer and more by the book 1995 BBC miniseries, while Gehr advocates for the iconic moments in the more modern 2005 film with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

Guests:

