BONUS: Which 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation is better?

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:45 AM CST
On this special bonus episode in honor of Jane Austen's 250th birthday, host Charity Nebbe and producer Dani Gehr settle a debate they've been having for years: Which adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice' is best? Nebbe makes her case for the longer and more by the book 1995 BBC miniseries, while Gehr advocates for the iconic moments in the more modern 2005 film with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

Guests:

  • Dani Gehr, talk show producer, Iowa Public Radio
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
