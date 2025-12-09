Famous TV Iowans, from the 1950s to now

Andrew Lopez is on FX's The Bear and Apple TV's Platonic with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He also has his own show in development with HBO. But it wasn't long ago that he was a kid growing up in Pella. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with actor, writer and comedian Andrew Lopez.

Then, Donna Reed is beloved for roles like Mary Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life and Donna Stone in The Donna Reed Show. She was born in Denison, where the Donna Reed Foundation keeps her legacy alive.

These segments were produced in September and October 2025.

