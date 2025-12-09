© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Famous TV Iowans, from the 1950s to now

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani Gehr
Published December 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Andrew Lopez is on FX's The Bear and Apple TV's Platonic with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He also has his own show in development with HBO. But it wasn't long ago that he was a kid growing up in Pella. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with actor, writer and comedian Andrew Lopez.

Then, Donna Reed is beloved for roles like Mary Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life and Donna Stone in The Donna Reed Show. She was born in Denison, where the Donna Reed Foundation keeps her legacy alive.

These segments were produced in September and October 2025.

Guests:

  • Andrew Lopez, actor, writer and comedian
  • Mary Owen, Donna Reed’s daughter, board member and treasurer, The Donna Reed Foundation
Tags
Talk of Iowa Movies & TVArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content