© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Jane Lynch is bringing her Swingin' Little Christmas to Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published December 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Jane Lynch is best know for her comedic roles, but she’s also a singer, and she’s bringing her holiday concert, Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas, to Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City on Saturday, Dec. 13. The show also features Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on The Office, and Tim Davis.

Lynch spoke with Charity Nebbe ahead of the performance. But first, we get to know Studio One host Mark Simmet, as he prepares to retire, and Iowa Public Radio's Morning Edition host Megan McKinney.

Guests:

  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host
  • Megan McKinney, Morning Edition host
  • Jane Lynch, actor, comedian, singer
Tags
Talk of Iowa NPR MusicLive music events
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content