A personal account of facial blindness and other hidden neurodiversities

Science journalist Sadie Dingfelder's work has appeared in publications including National Geographic and The Washington Post. Her discovery as an adult that she has facial blindness and research into the neuroscience led to her debut book, Do I Know You?: A Faceblind Reporter’s Journey into the Science of Sight, Memory, and Imagination.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Dingfelder about her journey of self discovery and her obsession with hidden neurodiversities.

This episode was originally produced April 28, 2025.

