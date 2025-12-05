© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowa Farmers of Color grow their community with third annual conference

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
The third annual Iowa Farmers of Color Conference takes place Saturday, Dec. 6. It's an opportunity for farmers of color from around the Midwest to come to together to learn from each other and build community.

Host Charity Nebbe previews the conference with sixth-generation farmer Todd Western III. We also get to know another founder of Iowa Farmers of Color, Hannah Scates Kettler. She and her husband co-own Minerva's Meadow, an organic, no-till flower farm located near State Center.

Then, we learn more about how farming has played a role in Black resiliency and activism for centuries from Felicite Wolfe of the African American Museum of Iowa. Their current exhibit "Rooted: Labor, Land and Legacy," shares the struggles and triumphs that Black farmers have seen in Iowa and the U.S. through present day.

Guests:

  • Todd Western III, co-founder, Iowa Farmers of Color
  • Hannah Scates Kettler, co-founder, Iowa Farmers of Color
  • Felicite Wolfe, curator and collections manager, African American Museum of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
