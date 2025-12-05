Iowa Farmers of Color grow their community with third annual conference

The third annual Iowa Farmers of Color Conference takes place Saturday, Dec. 6. It's an opportunity for farmers of color from around the Midwest to come to together to learn from each other and build community.

Host Charity Nebbe previews the conference with sixth-generation farmer Todd Western III. We also get to know another founder of Iowa Farmers of Color, Hannah Scates Kettler. She and her husband co-own Minerva's Meadow, an organic, no-till flower farm located near State Center.

Then, we learn more about how farming has played a role in Black resiliency and activism for centuries from Felicite Wolfe of the African American Museum of Iowa. Their current exhibit "Rooted: Labor, Land and Legacy," shares the struggles and triumphs that Black farmers have seen in Iowa and the U.S. through present day.

