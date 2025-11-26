© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Books to get your hands on this holiday season

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published November 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

With the holiday shopping season upon us, Talk of Iowa has a specially curated guide of books to appeal to any loved one.

Expert readers Jan Weismiller and Tim Budd of Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City and owner of West Des Moines' Reading in Public Linzi Murray share their recommended books for adults in the 2025 season.

Guests:

  • Jan Weismiller, co-owner, Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City
  • Tim Budd, buyer, Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City
  • Linzi Murray, owner of Reading in Public in West Des Moines
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
