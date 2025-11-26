Books to get your hands on this holiday season
With the holiday shopping season upon us, Talk of Iowa has a specially curated guide of books to appeal to any loved one.
Expert readers Jan Weismiller and Tim Budd of Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City and owner of West Des Moines' Reading in Public Linzi Murray share their recommended books for adults in the 2025 season.
Guests:
- Jan Weismiller, co-owner, Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City
- Tim Budd, buyer, Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City
- Linzi Murray, owner of Reading in Public in West Des Moines