A look at this week's Kwanzaa celebrations

Friday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African American culture culminating in a communal feast called Karamu on Dec. 31.

Chimbuko Tembo, the associate director of the African American Cultural Center in Los Angeles, joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what the celebration will entail, specifically this year, and how Kwanzaa has evolved this century.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

