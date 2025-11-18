Personal and powerful experiences shared at the Cedar Rapids Storytelling Festival

We love stories. They entertain us, educate us, excite us — and they help us understand one another. The inaugural Cedar Rapids Storytelling Festival, a four-day event created by TellersBridge, gave Iowans space to share personal, powerful stories.

In October, the group held their first-ever festival, offering training and workshops and a grand storytelling showcase at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. This hour, we hear highlights from that showcase. Stories that span decades, cultures and emotional tones — including a first kiss, a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights movement and a reflection on belonging from a storyteller who immigrated to the United States.

Guests:

