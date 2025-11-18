© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Personal and powerful experiences shared at the Cedar Rapids Storytelling Festival

By Charity Nebbe,
John PembleZoe Bentler
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We love stories. They entertain us, educate us, excite us — and they help us understand one another. The inaugural Cedar Rapids Storytelling Festival, a four-day event created by TellersBridge, gave Iowans space to share personal, powerful stories.

In October, the group held their first-ever festival, offering training and workshops and a grand storytelling showcase at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. This hour, we hear highlights from that showcase. Stories that span decades, cultures and emotional tones — including a first kiss, a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights movement and a reflection on belonging from a storyteller who immigrated to the United States.

Guests:

  • Howard Lieberman, storyteller, poet, performance artist and political activist, “Marching with MLK”
  • Sherry Sullivan, storyteller, “Kissing Notes”
  • Stephanie Rogers, creative director at Story Jam, “Mistaken Dating Encounter”
  • Kory May, founder, TellersBridge and professional storyteller, “Smile”
  • Nestor Gomez, creator, producer and host of 80 Minutes Around the World, “USA Is My Home”
Tags
Talk of Iowa Arts & LifeCedar RapidsStorytelling
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
See stories by John Pemble
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content