Personal and powerful experiences shared at the Cedar Rapids Storytelling Festival
We love stories. They entertain us, educate us, excite us — and they help us understand one another. The inaugural Cedar Rapids Storytelling Festival, a four-day event created by TellersBridge, gave Iowans space to share personal, powerful stories.
In October, the group held their first-ever festival, offering training and workshops and a grand storytelling showcase at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. This hour, we hear highlights from that showcase. Stories that span decades, cultures and emotional tones — including a first kiss, a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights movement and a reflection on belonging from a storyteller who immigrated to the United States.
Guests:
- Howard Lieberman, storyteller, poet, performance artist and political activist, “Marching with MLK”
- Sherry Sullivan, storyteller, “Kissing Notes”
- Stephanie Rogers, creative director at Story Jam, “Mistaken Dating Encounter”
- Kory May, founder, TellersBridge and professional storyteller, “Smile”
- Nestor Gomez, creator, producer and host of 80 Minutes Around the World, “USA Is My Home”