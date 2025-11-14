Hearing from food insecure and homelessness Iowans

While low-income Iowans await this November's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, host Charity Nebbe visits with Bob Leonard and Jason Walsmith about their series Portraits of Hunger in Iowa. Leonard and Walsmith's five-part series posted to Substack features Iowans they interviewed at a Des Moines food pantry on the eve of November, sharing first-hand perspectives on food insecurity and homelessness.

Iowa Balance of State Continuum of Care Director Courtney Guntly also joins the conversation to discuss about the realities of hunger and housing instability across the state.

Later, Aaron Barker and Phil Peters of the Des Moines Gamer Symphony Orchestra join to preview their fall concert with their first ever "honor orchestra," which is solely comprised of about 90 high school musicians from around the metro. Founded in 2019, the nonprofit ensemble performs music from video games of all generations and collaborates with other local ensembles.

Their fall concert is at 4 p.m., Nov. 15 at the Urbandale High School Performing Arts Center and is free to attend.

Guests:

