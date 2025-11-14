© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Hearing from food insecure and homelessness Iowans

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published November 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

While low-income Iowans await this November's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, host Charity Nebbe visits with Bob Leonard and Jason Walsmith about their series Portraits of Hunger in Iowa. Leonard and Walsmith's five-part series posted to Substack features Iowans they interviewed at a Des Moines food pantry on the eve of November, sharing first-hand perspectives on food insecurity and homelessness.

Iowa Balance of State Continuum of Care Director Courtney Guntly also joins the conversation to discuss about the realities of hunger and housing instability across the state.

Later, Aaron Barker and Phil Peters of the Des Moines Gamer Symphony Orchestra join to preview their fall concert with their first ever "honor orchestra," which is solely comprised of about 90 high school musicians from around the metro. Founded in 2019, the nonprofit ensemble performs music from video games of all generations and collaborates with other local ensembles.

Their fall concert is at 4 p.m., Nov. 15 at the Urbandale High School Performing Arts Center and is free to attend.

Guests:

  • Bob Leonard, former radio news reporter, writer, Deep Midwest: Politics and Culture
  • Jason Walsmith, member of The Nadas, writer, The Racontourist
  • Courtney Guntly, director, Iowa Balance of State Continuum of Care
  • Aaron Barker, founder and president, Des Moines Gamer Symphony Orchestra
  • Phil Peters, conductor, Des Moines Gamer Symphony Orchestra
Tags
Talk of Iowa Live music eventsVideo gamesPerforming ArtsBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content