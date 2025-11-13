© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Celebrating 25 years of the Iowa Organic Conference

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For 25 years, the Iowa Organic Conference has united farmers, researchers and advocates dedicated to building a more sustainable food system. What began with just 30 certified organic farmers has grown into a vibrant statewide network nearly 1,000-strong.

This week, Talk of Iowa marks the conference’s 25th anniversary with conversations about how Iowa’s organic movement began, how it has evolved and where it’s headed next.

The Iowa State University Organic Agriculture Program’s 25th Annual Organic Conference will be held on Sunday, Nov. 16 and Monday, Nov. 17 in the Iowa Memorial Union at the University of Iowa.

Guests:

  • Kathleen Delate, conference chair, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Carmen Black, farmer and co-owner, Sun Dog Farm
  • Scott Ausborn, Midwest regional manager, Rodale Institute
  • Bob Quinn, founder and director, Quinn Institute
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
