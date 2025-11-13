Celebrating 25 years of the Iowa Organic Conference

For 25 years, the Iowa Organic Conference has united farmers, researchers and advocates dedicated to building a more sustainable food system. What began with just 30 certified organic farmers has grown into a vibrant statewide network nearly 1,000-strong.

This week, Talk of Iowa marks the conference’s 25th anniversary with conversations about how Iowa’s organic movement began, how it has evolved and where it’s headed next.

The Iowa State University Organic Agriculture Program’s 25th Annual Organic Conference will be held on Sunday, Nov. 16 and Monday, Nov. 17 in the Iowa Memorial Union at the University of Iowa.

Guests:

