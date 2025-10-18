Planting fall bulbs for a beautiful spring

Tulips and daffodils are reliable, easy to plant and beautiful. Today we cover bulb basics and talk about some of the other bulbs you might want to consider planting this fall.

Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist, join the conversation.

Guests:



Cindy Haynes , professor of Horticulture, Iowa State University

Aaron Steil, Extension Horticulture Specialist, Iowa State University

