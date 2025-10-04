Why fall leaves change when they do
Summer weather has been hanging on, and fall color is a little behind schedule.
DNR Forester Mark Vitosh talks all things autumn leaves, including how the weather affects the colors we see. plus some of his fall forest favorites. Then, horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer all your gardening questions.
Guests:
- Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University