They met at a farming conference. 18 years later, this couple is celebrated for sustainable ag

Barney Bahrenfuse and Suzanne Castello both attended a Practical Farmers of Iowa Conference in 2003 because of their love of farming and the land — but the conference gave them more than inspiration. It became the start of their own love story.

Bahrenfuse was working the check-in desk as a volunteer at the conference, where he met everyone coming through. When Castello arrived, she caught his attention.

“I could tell he was smitten,” Castello remembered while sharing the story on Talk of Iowa.

As they were chatting, Castello said the most romantic thing that Bahrenfuse could hear: she was hoping to move back to Iowa from the East Coast to work on a farm and learn how to raise hogs.

"A good pick-up line,” said Bahrenfuse.

One of Bahrenfuse’s favorite musicians, Bonnie Koloc, was playing at the conference that evening, but he skipped the show to keep talking with Castello.

After the conference Bahrenfuse continued to call Castello to tip her off to jobs to help her get established in Iowa. They finally had their first official date — playing pool — two years after the initial meeting, and were married about a year later, in August 2006.

They have now been married for 18 years and run an organic farm together on about 500 acres of land outside Grinnell.

The couple was just awarded the 2025 Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award from Practical Farmers of Iowa, the very organization that first brought them together. According to the nonprofit's website, the award is given to “agricultural leaders creating vibrant communities, healthy food and diverse farms.”

“Suzanne and Barney embody the community that PFI treasures,” said Sally Worley, executive director of PFI, in a news release. “They are intentional at welcoming new faces, generous with sharing knowledge and heartily support their PFI friends and peers. We are thrilled to honor them and their contributions with this award.”

Castello said the livestock is the heart of their farm, and she is particularly proud of the mob grazing they have implemented for their cattle. This method is meant to replicate how the once-common buffalo would graze the prairie in Iowa.

You can smell it when you lean down, you can see the earthworms when you dig it up. It's a joy to see health. Suzanne Castello

“We use temporary electric fences to have the cows concentrated into one area and then by putting up new fences, move them progressively through, say 60 acres, a couple acres at a time. Then we move to a completely different pasture, and do the same thing,” Castello explained. “We try to give a 90-day rest period between times of grazing. This type of grazing is wonderful for grassland birds and other wildlife. It's good for pollinators, because the plants can reach maturity and bloom and also there is habitat for nesting. We have seen native prairie species returning under this type of grazing.”

Bahrenfuse doesn’t spray for weeds and is adamant about not growing genetically modified crops.

The pair are very interested in soil health, and with their farming practices have seen the organic matter in their soil increasing, which means it can capture more carbon, hold more water and support soil life. They use a rotovator as a tool to shallowly till soil without disturbing the lower soil profile.

Walking around on the farm they notice the impact of their methods.

“You can smell it when you lean down, you can see the earthworms when you dig it up," Castello said. “It's a joy to see health.”

“When we find a salamander on our property that’s a pretty good indication,” Bahrenfuse added. “They don’t like most poison.”

The sustainability award also recognized them for their mentorship of young farmers. They often host Grinnell College classes and other students on the farm to learn about the landscape.

Castello said she was particularly excited that the award went to a farm of their size.

“The mid-sized farms, which we represent, are actually what sustained and built the small towns that I think we all love in Iowa and we all want to nourish and rejuvenate,” she said.

To hear this conversation, listen to Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe. Samantha McIntosh produced this episode.