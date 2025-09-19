© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Celebrating 50 years of education through art with ISU museums

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
"The Fountain of the Four Seasons," "The Gentle Doctor," "When Tillage Begins," Iowa State University has been home to iconic works of art for generations. The campus is also home to three museums and a sculpture garden.

The Iowa State University Museums were founded 50 years ago to care for, preserve, acquire and curate art on campus. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with museum curators Lynette Pullman and Adrian Jeannette about two special, anniversary exhibits at Brenier Art Museum and how the museums have evolved over the past 50 years.

Then, Iowa artists Natalie Deem and Kaylin Jade discuss their new exhibit, "Encounters."

Guests:

  • Adrienne Gennett, curator, ISU University Museums
  • Lynette Pohlman, Warren and Beverly Madden Endowed Director and Chief Curator, ISU University Museums
  • Caylin Jayde, artist
  • Natalie Deam, artist and lecturer, ISU College of Design
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
