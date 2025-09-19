Celebrating 50 years of education through art with ISU museums

"The Fountain of the Four Seasons," "The Gentle Doctor," "When Tillage Begins," Iowa State University has been home to iconic works of art for generations. The campus is also home to three museums and a sculpture garden.

The Iowa State University Museums were founded 50 years ago to care for, preserve, acquire and curate art on campus. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with museum curators Lynette Pullman and Adrian Jeannette about two special, anniversary exhibits at Brenier Art Museum and how the museums have evolved over the past 50 years.

Then, Iowa artists Natalie Deem and Kaylin Jade discuss their new exhibit, "Encounters."

