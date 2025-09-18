Famous Iowans, from former SNL cast member to Miss Piggy

What does it mean to be Iowa Famous?

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we explore three very different Iowans who’ve made their mark: Mike Draper, the creative force behind Midwest favorite RAYGUN; Gary Kroeger, Waterloo native and former Saturday Night Live cast member; and Miss Piggy, the iconic Muppet with Iowa roots.

Portions of this episode were previously produced on Feb. 19, 2025; July 1, 2025; and July 28, 2025.

Guests:

