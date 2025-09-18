© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Famous Iowans, from former SNL cast member to Miss Piggy

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published September 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

What does it mean to be Iowa Famous?

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we explore three very different Iowans who’ve made their mark: Mike Draper, the creative force behind Midwest favorite RAYGUN; Gary Kroeger, Waterloo native and former Saturday Night Live cast member; and Miss Piggy, the iconic Muppet with Iowa roots.

Portions of this episode were previously produced on Feb. 19, 2025; July 1, 2025; and July 28, 2025.

Guests:

  • Mike Draper, founder, RAYGUN
  • Gary Kroeger, SNL cast member 1982-85, host of the podcast The Gary and Kenny Show
  • Joe Hennes, co-owner and editor-in-chief of the Muppet fan blog Tough Pigs
Talk of Iowa Iowa Famous
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
