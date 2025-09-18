Famous Iowans, from former SNL cast member to Miss Piggy
What does it mean to be Iowa Famous?
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we explore three very different Iowans who’ve made their mark: Mike Draper, the creative force behind Midwest favorite RAYGUN; Gary Kroeger, Waterloo native and former Saturday Night Live cast member; and Miss Piggy, the iconic Muppet with Iowa roots.
Portions of this episode were previously produced on Feb. 19, 2025; July 1, 2025; and July 28, 2025.
Guests:
- Mike Draper, founder, RAYGUN
- Gary Kroeger, SNL cast member 1982-85, host of the podcast The Gary and Kenny Show
- Joe Hennes, co-owner and editor-in-chief of the Muppet fan blog Tough Pigs