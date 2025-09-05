© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
What does it mean to be a man?

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published September 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

After learning about the ways men have been struggling in our series on the gender gap, we ask Midwestern men from a variety of backgrounds to reflect on what it means to be a man in 2025.

This episode was originally produced April 11, 2025.

Guests:

  • Cody Howell, student care coordinator, University of Iowa
  • Giorgi Gagua, senior, Iowa State University
  • Rev. Abraham Funchess, Jr., human rights director, City of Waterloo
  • Chuy Renteria, author, arts and culture editor, Little Village
  • Romen Borsellino, comedy writer
  • JJ Kapur, PhD candidate, University of Iowa
  • Kevin Nordmeyer, principal architect, BNIM
  • Bill McAnally, energy efficiency consultant and former carpentry instructor
  • Evander Ellsbury, musician and caretaker
  • Andre Wright, co-founder of Humanize My Hoodie and executive director, Wright House of Fashion
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
