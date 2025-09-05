What does it mean to be a man?
After learning about the ways men have been struggling in our series on the gender gap, we ask Midwestern men from a variety of backgrounds to reflect on what it means to be a man in 2025.
This episode was originally produced April 11, 2025.
Guests:
- Cody Howell, student care coordinator, University of Iowa
- Giorgi Gagua, senior, Iowa State University
- Rev. Abraham Funchess, Jr., human rights director, City of Waterloo
- Chuy Renteria, author, arts and culture editor, Little Village
- Romen Borsellino, comedy writer
- JJ Kapur, PhD candidate, University of Iowa
- Kevin Nordmeyer, principal architect, BNIM
- Bill McAnally, energy efficiency consultant and former carpentry instructor
- Evander Ellsbury, musician and caretaker
- Andre Wright, co-founder of Humanize My Hoodie and executive director, Wright House of Fashion