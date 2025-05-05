© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Unsettled: Mindo the Gender Gap
How gender determines our level of health care

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
In the medical field, women are less likely to be believed when they experience pain while men are more likely to avoid going to the doctor. Men are also more likely to die by suicide than women. On this episode of Unsettled, we dive into how gendered understandings of medicine have influenced health care.

For decades, the male body was the focus when it came to medical research. But in mental health care, women were the subjects. A lack of research into the female body impacts patients to this day, while men have a more difficult time getting a mental health diagnosis.

Health equity experts share more about where men and women experience different health outcomes and the persisting health care needs.

Guests:

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
