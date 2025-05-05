How gender determines our level of health care

In the medical field, women are less likely to be believed when they experience pain while men are more likely to avoid going to the doctor. Men are also more likely to die by suicide than women. On this episode of Unsettled, we dive into how gendered understandings of medicine have influenced health care.

For decades, the male body was the focus when it came to medical research. But in mental health care, women were the subjects. A lack of research into the female body impacts patients to this day, while men have a more difficult time getting a mental health diagnosis.

Health equity experts share more about where men and women experience different health outcomes and the persisting health care needs.

Guests:

