Burnout is bad for business

The feeling of constantly being overwhelmed, emotionally drained and exhausted. A feeling of dread when even thinking about work. These are some of the symptoms of burnout. Pretty much every person who has ever had a job knows what it’s like to feel stressed or frustrated at work, but burnout is something else. It’s far more serious.

Burnout is bad for individuals and for the companies they work for and it seems to be at an all-time high right now. In this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with business researchers to learn about burnout, some of the organizational problems that lead to burnout and how organizations can do better.

Guests:



Stephen Courtright, Henry B. Tippie Research Professor, director of executive education, Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa

Eean Crawford, associate professor of management and entrepreneurship, Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa

Note: The Tippie College of Business is an underwriter of IPR