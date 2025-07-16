Dump the landfill, not your trash

In our consumer culture it’s easy to buy low-cost goods that will ultimately end up in a landfill. The true cost of living that way is one we’ll all end up paying. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, different ways to reduce, reuse, repair, recycle and compost.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Jane Wilch, the recycling coordinator for the City of Iowa City, Joe Bolick, the director of the Iowa Waste Reduction Center, Laura Crosett, communications lead for the Iowa City Repair Cafe, and Jamie Nicolino, owner of The Collective, a sustainable 'general store' in Des Moines.

Guests:

