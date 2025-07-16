© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Dump the landfill, not your trash

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
In our consumer culture it’s easy to buy low-cost goods that will ultimately end up in a landfill. The true cost of living that way is one we’ll all end up paying. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, different ways to reduce, reuse, repair, recycle and compost.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Jane Wilch, the recycling coordinator for the City of Iowa City, Joe Bolick, the director of the Iowa Waste Reduction Center, Laura Crosett, communications lead for the Iowa City Repair Cafe, and Jamie Nicolino, owner of The Collective, a sustainable 'general store' in Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Jane Wilch, recycling coordinator, City of Iowa City
  • Joe Bolick, director, Iowa Waste Reduction Center, University of Northern Iowa
  • Laura Crossett, communications lead, Iowa City Repair Cafe
  • Jamie Nicolino, owner, The Collective
Talk of Iowa Recycling & TrashSustainabilityEnvironmentIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
