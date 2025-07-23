© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
New documentary explores the impact of coal plants in Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
For more than twenty years, MidAmerican Energy has been investing in renewable energy in Iowa, but the company still operates five coal-fired power plants in the state. A new documentary, Iowa’s Dirty Secret: The True Cost of Burning Coal, talks to the people concerned about air quality in towns neighboring MidAmerican Energy coal plants.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with the producer of the film, Trevor Tejeda-Gervais, and one of the activists featured in the film, Sunshine Thomas-Bear. Thomas-Bear is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, where she attributes heightened health issues to the neighboring coal plant. The documentary will be shown at the Iowa Independent Film Festival Sept. 4 through 6 in Mason City and Clear Lake.

Then, we'll hear from the director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race, Michelle Burnett. This race continues to bring together the community and unite runners of all skill levels. The 7-mile race through downtown Davenport takes place on July 26 at 8 a.m. There are also virtual races, a junior race, and more.

Guests:

  • Trevor Tejeda-Gervais, producer, Iowa’s Dirty Secret, founder, Data-Driven Narratives
  • Sunshine Thomas-Bear, member, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, environmental justice activist, Great Plains Action Society
  • Michelle Burnett, race director, Quad-City Times Bix7 Race
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
