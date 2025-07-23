New documentary explores the impact of coal plants in Iowa

For more than twenty years, MidAmerican Energy has been investing in renewable energy in Iowa, but the company still operates five coal-fired power plants in the state. A new documentary, Iowa’s Dirty Secret: The True Cost of Burning Coal, talks to the people concerned about air quality in towns neighboring MidAmerican Energy coal plants.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with the producer of the film, Trevor Tejeda-Gervais, and one of the activists featured in the film, Sunshine Thomas-Bear. Thomas-Bear is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, where she attributes heightened health issues to the neighboring coal plant. The documentary will be shown at the Iowa Independent Film Festival Sept. 4 through 6 in Mason City and Clear Lake.

Then, we'll hear from the director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race, Michelle Burnett. This race continues to bring together the community and unite runners of all skill levels. The 7-mile race through downtown Davenport takes place on July 26 at 8 a.m. There are also virtual races, a junior race, and more.

Guests:

