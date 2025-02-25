Maintaining your naturalist garden
More and more people are making room for native plants in their yards and gardens. Kelly Norris has focused his career as a planting designer on creating naturalist gardens and helping others do the same. His latest book, Your Natural Garden, is a follow-up to his last book which focused on starting an ecologically vibrant garden. In this book, he shows you how to maintain it.
Guests:
- Kelly Norris, author of Your Natural Garden: A Practical Guide to Caring for an Ecologically Vibrant Home Garden, planting designer, founder and curator of The Public Horticulture Company