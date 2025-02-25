© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Maintaining your naturalist garden

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
More and more people are making room for native plants in their yards and gardens. Kelly Norris has focused his career as a planting designer on creating naturalist gardens and helping others do the same. His latest book, Your Natural Garden, is a follow-up to his last book which focused on starting an ecologically vibrant garden. In this book, he shows you how to maintain it.

Guests:

  • Kelly Norris, author of Your Natural Garden: A Practical Guide to Caring for an Ecologically Vibrant Home Garden, planting designer, founder and curator of The Public Horticulture Company
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
