A woman's 9-year journey to the finish of a 100-mile race

Western States is a grueling 100-mile race through California's Sierra Nevada Mountain. In 2015, amateur ultra runner Julie Moffitt set her sights on participating. For nearly a decade, Moffitt ran a 100k or 100-mile race to qualify and reentered the Western States lottery. In 2014, at 57 years old, she finally crossed the finish line.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Moffitt about the race and her advocacy for women continuing to participate in sports as they age. Later, Nebbe speaks with Dr. Evelyn Ross-Shapiro of the University of Iowa menopause clinic about staying active through menopause and Iowa State kinesiologist Gregory Welk about all adults staying active as they age.

This episode was originally produced on July 29, 2024.

