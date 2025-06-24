© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A woman's 9-year journey to the finish of a 100-mile race

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published June 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Western States is a grueling 100-mile race through California's Sierra Nevada Mountain. In 2015, amateur ultra runner Julie Moffitt set her sights on participating. For nearly a decade, Moffitt ran a 100k or 100-mile race to qualify and reentered the Western States lottery. In 2014, at 57 years old, she finally crossed the finish line.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Moffitt about the race and her advocacy for women continuing to participate in sports as they age. Later, Nebbe speaks with Dr. Evelyn Ross-Shapiro of the University of Iowa menopause clinic about staying active through menopause and Iowa State kinesiologist Gregory Welk about all adults staying active as they age.

This episode was originally produced on July 29, 2024.

Guests:

  • Julie Moffitt, amateur ultramarathon runner, cardiovascular physiologist
  • Dr. Evelyn Ross-Shapiro, MD, clinical assistant professor of internal medicine, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Gregory Welk, Barbara E. Forker Professor of Kinesiology and distinguished professor of human sciences
Tags
Talk of Iowa Exercise & FitnessSportsWomenPhysical Health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content