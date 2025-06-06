© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How cystic fibrosis has gone from terminal to highly treatable

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that causes a buildup of thick, sticky mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Dr. Michael Welsh of the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, who has been studying and treating Cystic Fibrosis for nearly 50 years. Over the course of his career, he has seen this disease transform from terminal to highly treatable. Dr. Welsh was awarded the 2025 Canada Gairdner International Award for his work on cystic fibrosis.

Then, we hear about the new Homestead Folk Art Museum in the Amana Colonies. The museum opened in April and celebrates Amana's 300-year heritage through pottery, textiles, hand-crafted wood pieces and more. We hear from Jon Childers, the executive director of Amana Heritage Society, who promotes not just the homestead museum, but the experience of the larger museum network in the Amana colonies.

Guests:

  • Dr. Michael Welsh, physician, Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa
  • Jon Childers, executive director, Amana Heritage Society
Talk of Iowa Physical HealthIowa CityHistoryArt
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
