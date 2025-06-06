How cystic fibrosis has gone from terminal to highly treatable

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that causes a buildup of thick, sticky mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Dr. Michael Welsh of the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, who has been studying and treating Cystic Fibrosis for nearly 50 years. Over the course of his career, he has seen this disease transform from terminal to highly treatable. Dr. Welsh was awarded the 2025 Canada Gairdner International Award for his work on cystic fibrosis.

Then, we hear about the new Homestead Folk Art Museum in the Amana Colonies. The museum opened in April and celebrates Amana's 300-year heritage through pottery, textiles, hand-crafted wood pieces and more. We hear from Jon Childers, the executive director of Amana Heritage Society, who promotes not just the homestead museum, but the experience of the larger museum network in the Amana colonies.

Guests:

