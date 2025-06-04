Some of this summer's best books for young readers
Summer is here and it’s a great time to share a book with a child or find some books that will light up the imaginations of the kids you love. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers to talk about the best new titles in children's and young adult literature.
Guests:
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator, State Library of Iowa
- Amanda Lepper, co-owner, Dog Eared Books
- Molly Roberts, manager of children’s books, Prairie Lights Bookstore