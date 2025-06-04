© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Some of this summer's best books for young readers

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published June 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Summer is here and it’s a great time to share a book with a child or find some books that will light up the imaginations of the kids you love. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers to talk about the best new titles in children's and young adult literature.

Guests:

  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator, State Library of Iowa
  • Amanda Lepper, co-owner, Dog Eared Books
  • Molly Roberts, manager of children’s books, Prairie Lights Bookstore
Books & Reading, Book lists, Summer Reading, Children
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
