Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Book lovers share the best summer books for young readers and the young-at-heart

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine WillisAaron Steil
Published June 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
School is out, and Iowa youth librarians and children book sellers are stocking their shelves with the perfect summer reads for kids.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator at the State Library of Iowa, Devin Redmond, an Iowa City-based teacher and librarian, and Bethany Fast, the co-owner and operator of The Little Book. The guests share their favorite new picture books, books for early readers, young adult and teen novels, and more.

Guests:

  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator, State Library of Iowa
  • Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
  • Bethany Fast, co-owner and operator, The Little Book
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingSummer ReadingIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
