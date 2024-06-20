Book lovers share the best summer books for young readers and the young-at-heart
School is out, and Iowa youth librarians and children book sellers are stocking their shelves with the perfect summer reads for kids.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator at the State Library of Iowa, Devin Redmond, an Iowa City-based teacher and librarian, and Bethany Fast, the co-owner and operator of The Little Book. The guests share their favorite new picture books, books for early readers, young adult and teen novels, and more.
Guests:
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator, State Library of Iowa
- Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
- Bethany Fast, co-owner and operator, The Little Book