Professional book lovers share their favorite summer reads for kids and young adults

Published June 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
It's been another strange and difficult school year, but summer vacation has arrived. Parents and teachers across the state are hoping that kids will spend some of this summer lost in a good book.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the best new books for children and young adults with Amanda Lepper of Dog Eared Books in Ames, Becky Preston of the Des Moines Public Library, and Iowa City teacher/librarian Devin Redmond.

Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingChildrenPreK-12 schools
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
