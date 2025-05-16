Artistry and education merge at a school in Eastern Iowa
Eastern Iowa Arts Academy, a nonprofit in Cedar Rapids, offers free and low-cost arts programming for all ages. After outgrowing its old space, the academy has transformed the Arthur Elementary building, built in 1914, into a hub for the arts.
On this Talk of Iowa, Heather Wagner, executive director offers a tour of the new space, and we hear from teachers and participants about how the academy has changed their lives.
Guests:
- Heather Wagner, executive director, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy
- Evan Stock, TalkBack studios director, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy
- Russ Fagle, artist and art instructor, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy
- Crystal Hird, program specialist, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy
- Zemira Blanco, student