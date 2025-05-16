© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Artistry and education merge at a school in Eastern Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published May 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Eastern Iowa Arts Academy, a nonprofit in Cedar Rapids, offers free and low-cost arts programming for all ages. After outgrowing its old space, the academy has transformed the Arthur Elementary building, built in 1914, into a hub for the arts.

On this Talk of Iowa, Heather Wagner, executive director offers a tour of the new space, and we hear from teachers and participants about how the academy has changed their lives.

Guests:

  • Heather Wagner, executive director, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy
  • Evan Stock, TalkBack studios director, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy
  • Russ Fagle, artist and art instructor, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy
  • Crystal Hird, program specialist, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy
  • Zemira Blanco, student
Tags
Talk of Iowa ArtEastern IowaEducationMental Health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content