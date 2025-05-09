Hundreds of nonprofits in Iowa suffer from federal funding cuts

In the first 100 days, the Trump administration signed more than 140 executive orders. Among them were cuts directed by the Department of Government Efficiency to federal funds and agencies that help support human service, arts and humanities organizations in Iowa.

Lee Rood of the Des Moines Register has been covering how nonprofit and tax exempt organizations across the state have lost federal funding sources and are either cancelling or slowing down projects that would serve Iowans — or are looking to fill that funding gap. Talk of Iowa Charity Nebbe host talks with Rood about the broad scope of these cuts, and later in the hour, we hear from some of the nonprofit organizations impacted by them.

Tyler Hahn shares how the services at Cherokee Public Library impact the community. Then, Curt Simmons of the Science Center of Iowa discusses how grant loss has impacted funding for museum and science research and Matt Unger, CEO of the Des Moines Area Religious Council joins the program.

Guests:

