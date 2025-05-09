© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Hundreds of nonprofits in Iowa suffer from federal funding cuts

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published May 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Libraries, museums and theatres are just a few of the community institutions facing federal funding losses statewide.

In the first 100 days, the Trump administration signed more than 140 executive orders. Among them were cuts directed by the Department of Government Efficiency to federal funds and agencies that help support human service, arts and humanities organizations in Iowa.

Lee Rood of the Des Moines Register has been covering how nonprofit and tax exempt organizations across the state have lost federal funding sources and are either cancelling or slowing down projects that would serve Iowans — or are looking to fill that funding gap. Talk of Iowa Charity Nebbe host talks with Rood about the broad scope of these cuts, and later in the hour, we hear from some of the nonprofit organizations impacted by them.

Tyler Hahn shares how the services at Cherokee Public Library impact the community. Then, Curt Simmons of the Science Center of Iowa discusses how grant loss has impacted funding for museum and science research and Matt Unger, CEO of the Des Moines Area Religious Council joins the program.

Guests:

  • Lee Rood, reader's watchdog columnist, Des Moines Register
  • Tyler Hahn, library director, Cherokee Public Library
  • Curt Simmons, president and CEO, Science Center of Iowa
  • Matt Unger, CEO, Des Moines Area Religious Council
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
