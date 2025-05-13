© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The wonders of spring migration

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published May 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Hundreds of thousands of birds have already crossed through Iowa this spring, an exciting time for birders to see favorite birds return to the region or spot a species for the very first time.

On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with avian ecologist Anna Buckardt and Young Birders of Iowa executive director Tyler Harms about this annual journey for birds and ways we can help these winged creatures have a safe journey.

Guests:

  • Anna Buckardt, avian ecologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa, Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife research staff

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
