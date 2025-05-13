The wonders of spring migration
Hundreds of thousands of birds have already crossed through Iowa this spring, an exciting time for birders to see favorite birds return to the region or spot a species for the very first time.
On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with avian ecologist Anna Buckardt and Young Birders of Iowa executive director Tyler Harms about this annual journey for birds and ways we can help these winged creatures have a safe journey.
Guests:
- Anna Buckardt, avian ecologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
- Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa, Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife research staff