Is laziness the key to success? A Fairfield man says yes

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published May 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
An Iowa transplant has channeled what he calls laziness into forming two successful companies, publishing a memoir and now turning that into a staged musical.

During his working years, Fred Gratzon launched two wildly successful businesses, but he doesn't attribute his success to hard work. In fact, he says that laziness is the secret to his success, and he decided to write a musical about it. It's called "The Lazy Show," and it's showing at the Fairfield Art & Convention Center.

Then, the early months and years of motherhood are filled with contradictions — it's a time of wonder and discovery, but also drudgery. Emily Bright captures that time in her poetry collection, Fierce Delight: Poems of Early Motherhood. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with poet Emily Bright.

Guests:

  • Fred Gratzon, playwright and author of “The Lazy Way to Success: How to Do Nothing and Accomplish Everything”
  • Emily Bright, Twin cities writer, weekend host at MPR News
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
