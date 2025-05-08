Is laziness the key to success? A Fairfield man says yes

During his working years, Fred Gratzon launched two wildly successful businesses, but he doesn't attribute his success to hard work. In fact, he says that laziness is the secret to his success, and he decided to write a musical about it. It's called "The Lazy Show," and it's showing at the Fairfield Art & Convention Center.

Then, the early months and years of motherhood are filled with contradictions — it's a time of wonder and discovery, but also drudgery. Emily Bright captures that time in her poetry collection, Fierce Delight: Poems of Early Motherhood. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with poet Emily Bright.

