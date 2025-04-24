'Into Light' exhibit elevates the stories of Iowans lost to drug addiction

The national "Into Light Project" features graphite portraits of individuals who have succumbed to drug addition or related causes, accompanied by professionally written stories about their lives.

The Old Capitol Museum in Iowa City was chosen as the exhibit site in Iowa in 2025, where 32 Iowans are remembered in this exhibit that is on display until December 19.

We hear from Ann Aschoff — mother of Zachary Aschoff who is included in this exhibit — and who turned her focus to addiction medicine after his passing. We also talk to Dr. Alison Lynch, who started University of Iowa Health Care's first medication for addiction treatment clinic for substance use disorders and Jessica Smith, communications specialist for Pentacrest Museums.

Guests:

