Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
'Into Light' exhibit elevates the stories of Iowans lost to drug addiction

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published April 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
"Into Light" is a national art activism project that seeks to dismantle the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction.

The national "Into Light Project" features graphite portraits of individuals who have succumbed to drug addition or related causes, accompanied by professionally written stories about their lives.

The Old Capitol Museum in Iowa City was chosen as the exhibit site in Iowa in 2025, where 32 Iowans are remembered in this exhibit that is on display until December 19.

We hear from Ann Aschoff — mother of Zachary Aschoff who is included in this exhibit — and who turned her focus to addiction medicine after his passing. We also talk to Dr. Alison Lynch, who started University of Iowa Health Care's first medication for addiction treatment clinic for substance use disorders and Jessica Smith, communications specialist for Pentacrest Museums.

Guests:

  • Ann Aschoff, addiction medicine nurse practitioner, UIHC
  • Dr. Alison Lynch, director of addiction medicine in the Department of Psychiatry, UIHC
  • Jessica Smith, communications specialist, University of Iowa Pentacrest Museums
Tags
Addiction Mental Health Opioids Iowa City Health care
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
