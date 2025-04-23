© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Celebrating 30 years of culinary excellence on 'The Splendid Table'

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published April 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Splendid Table is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The show was the brainchild of James Beard Award-winning Food writer and cooking teacher Lynn Rossetto Kasper and radio producer Sally Swift and quickly grew into a nationally syndicated weekend show about food, culture and people. Their tour is coming to Celebration Farm in Iowa City on May 1. Splendid Table host Francis Lam speaks with Charity Nebbe about how his career grew from a love of food.

Later in the hour, the dire wolf roamed the Americas during the Late Pleistocene era and went extinct about 13,000 years ago, but scientists at Colossal Biosciences claim to have brought these creatures back from extinction. Vertebrate paleontologist, Julie Meachen of Des Moines University, consulted on the project. Meachen joins the program to explain how this technology could be used to help existing species.

Guests:

  • Francis Lam, host, The Splendid Table
  • Julie Meachen, vertebrate paleontologist, professor of anatomy, Des Moines University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
