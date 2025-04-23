Celebrating 30 years of culinary excellence on 'The Splendid Table'

The Splendid Table is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The show was the brainchild of James Beard Award-winning Food writer and cooking teacher Lynn Rossetto Kasper and radio producer Sally Swift and quickly grew into a nationally syndicated weekend show about food, culture and people. Their tour is coming to Celebration Farm in Iowa City on May 1. Splendid Table host Francis Lam speaks with Charity Nebbe about how his career grew from a love of food.

Later in the hour, the dire wolf roamed the Americas during the Late Pleistocene era and went extinct about 13,000 years ago, but scientists at Colossal Biosciences claim to have brought these creatures back from extinction. Vertebrate paleontologist, Julie Meachen of Des Moines University, consulted on the project. Meachen joins the program to explain how this technology could be used to help existing species.

