Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Unlike fashion and music, some building trends should stay in the last century

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published April 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Rock and roll from the 1970s and 80s endures, but some of the building practices in those decades was much more miss than hit.

On this home improvement day episode, Bill McAnally shares what he's learned over decades of experiences as a contractor and instructor about building science and how mistakes that were made in the 1970’s and 80’s may linger in your home.

McAnally also answers listeners' home improvement questions.

Guest:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
Tags
Talk of Iowa Home Improvement DayConstruction and design
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
