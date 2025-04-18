Unlike fashion and music, some building trends should stay in the last century
Rock and roll from the 1970s and 80s endures, but some of the building practices in those decades was much more miss than hit.
On this home improvement day episode, Bill McAnally shares what he's learned over decades of experiences as a contractor and instructor about building science and how mistakes that were made in the 1970’s and 80’s may linger in your home.
McAnally also answers listeners' home improvement questions.
Guest:
- Bill McAnally, home improvement expert