A Holocaust story told through virtual reality

When Rodi Glass was nine years old she had been arrested with her family three times and survived a year of imprisonment. By that time more than three quarters of all Dutch Jews had been killed by the Nazis. She was one of the survivors.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Holocaust survivor Glass about her story and why she’s dedicated the last 40 years of her life to telling it. Later, filmmaker Brittany Prater tells the story of Ames' involvement in the Manhattan Project and raises questions about how we handle and discuss nuclear waste in her documentary Uranium Derby.

Guests:

