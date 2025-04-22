© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A Holocaust story told through virtual reality

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published April 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Rodi Glass was nine years old she had been arrested with her family three times and survived a year of imprisonment. By that time more than three quarters of all Dutch Jews had been killed by the Nazis. She was one of the survivors.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Holocaust survivor Glass about her story and why she’s dedicated the last 40 years of her life to telling it. Later, filmmaker Brittany Prater tells the story of Ames' involvement in the Manhattan Project and raises questions about how we handle and discuss nuclear waste in her documentary Uranium Derby.

Guests:

  • Rodi Glass, Dutch Holocaust survivor
  • Brittany Prater, filmmaker and director
Talk of Iowa MoviesArts & Lifedocumentary
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
