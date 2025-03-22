© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Leave those leaves alone

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The idea of pollinator-friendly gardens may be relatively new, but pollinators have been an important part of gardening ever since plant cultivation began.

Iowa State University Amy Toth joins this Horticulture Day episode episode to talk about some of Iowa's native pollinators and what we can do to support them. Then, ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer spring planting questions.

Guest:

  • Amy Toth, professor of plant pathology, entomology and microbiology, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayBeesSpring GardeningGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content