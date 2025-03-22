Leave those leaves alone
The idea of pollinator-friendly gardens may be relatively new, but pollinators have been an important part of gardening ever since plant cultivation began.
Iowa State University Amy Toth joins this Horticulture Day episode episode to talk about some of Iowa's native pollinators and what we can do to support them. Then, ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer spring planting questions.
Guest:
- Amy Toth, professor of plant pathology, entomology and microbiology, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University