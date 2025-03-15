© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Keep a working relationship with fruit trees

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published March 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

With fruit trees, we have expectations and needs. On this Horticulture Day episode, ISU Extension horticulture specialists Patrick O’Malley and Aaron Steil teach us about the techniques and tools we need to prune and train our fruit trees, along with how to make fruit trees flourish throughout the growing season. They also answer listeners' other horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Patrick O’Malley, commercial horticulture field specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Tags
Talk of Iowa Spring GardeningHort DayHorticultureFruits and Vegetables
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Brianna Bohling-Hall
See stories by Brianna Bohling-Hall
Related Content