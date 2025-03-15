Keep a working relationship with fruit trees
With fruit trees, we have expectations and needs. On this Horticulture Day episode, ISU Extension horticulture specialists Patrick O’Malley and Aaron Steil teach us about the techniques and tools we need to prune and train our fruit trees, along with how to make fruit trees flourish throughout the growing season. They also answer listeners' other horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Patrick O’Malley, commercial horticulture field specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach