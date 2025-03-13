Hanif Abdurraqib says vulnerability doesn't have a down side

Hanif Abdurraqib is a critically acclaimed award-winning poet, essayist, author, music critic and certified genius. Abdurraqib has written six books, and his most recent is There's Always This Year on basketball and ascension. He's coming to the Des Moines Book Festival, where he'll be in conversation with Iowa's Caleb Rainey.

Then, in an archive segment of the program, Marty Lenss, director of the Eastern Iowa Airport and founder of the nonprofit Wings2Water, discusses his work reducing nutrient pollution runoff and restoring local water quality.

Guests:



Hanif Abdurraqib , author of There's Always This Year

, author of Marty Lenss, airport director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, founder of Wings2Water

A segment of this show was produced in September 2024.