Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Nebraska is home to one of North America's greatest wildlife phenomena

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Every spring, nearly a million sandhill cranes pass through an 80-mile stretch of the Platte River in Nebraska on their northward migration.

Sandhill cranes - one of earth's oldest bird species - have been a part of the Nebraska landscape for millions of years. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe takes a road trip to Nebraska with wildlife biologist Jim Pease to witness hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes make an overnight stop on the Platte River at Fort Kearny State Historical Park.

Later, they venture out before sunrise to watch flocks of the cranes wake up and greet the day with Bethany Ostrum of The Crane Trust. The Crane Trust protects and maintains nearly 10,000 acres of lowland tall grass prairie and wet meadows along the central Platte River so that it continues to function as a life support system for cranes and other migratory bird species.

They also spot an endangered whooping crane, the tallest bird in North America, and one of about 800 left in the world.

Guests:

  • Jim Pease, emeritus associate professor of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, Iowa State University
  • Bethany Ostrum, wildlife biologist, The Crane Trust

This episode was originally produced March 20, 2024.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
