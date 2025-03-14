Nebraska is home to one of North America's greatest wildlife phenomena

Sandhill cranes - one of earth's oldest bird species - have been a part of the Nebraska landscape for millions of years. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe takes a road trip to Nebraska with wildlife biologist Jim Pease to witness hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes make an overnight stop on the Platte River at Fort Kearny State Historical Park.

Later, they venture out before sunrise to watch flocks of the cranes wake up and greet the day with Bethany Ostrum of The Crane Trust. The Crane Trust protects and maintains nearly 10,000 acres of lowland tall grass prairie and wet meadows along the central Platte River so that it continues to function as a life support system for cranes and other migratory bird species.

They also spot an endangered whooping crane, the tallest bird in North America, and one of about 800 left in the world.

Guests:



Jim Pease , emeritus associate professor of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, Iowa State University

Bethany Ostrum, wildlife biologist, The Crane Trust

This episode was originally produced March 20, 2024.