'The Negotiator' documentary tells the little known — but critical — story of Billy Caldwell

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
A new documentary called The Negotiator: Billy Caldwell tells the story of a little known, but influential figure in American history. The documentary will premier in Council Bluffs at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center. In recognition of the Indigenous peoples who originally inhabited and cared for the land, the City of Council Bluffs has issued a formal proclamation honoring Native American nations.

Then — NBC’s Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary this week. In the final moments of the anniversary special, cast members past and present flooded the stage along with a few special guests. In the front row was Iowa’s own Gary Kroeger. He joins the show to talk about the special and his favorite memories from the show.

Guests:

  • Susan Kelsey, director, The Negotiator: Billy Caldwell
  • Joseph Rupnick, chairman, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
  • Bill Whittaker, research director, the Office of the State Archaeologist
  • Matt Walsh, mayor of Council Bluffs
  • Gary Kroeger, SNL cast member 1982-85, host of the podcast The Gary and Kenny Show
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
