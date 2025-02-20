'The Negotiator' documentary tells the little known — but critical — story of Billy Caldwell

A new documentary called The Negotiator: Billy Caldwell tells the story of a little known, but influential figure in American history. The documentary will premier in Council Bluffs at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center. In recognition of the Indigenous peoples who originally inhabited and cared for the land, the City of Council Bluffs has issued a formal proclamation honoring Native American nations.

Then — NBC’s Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary this week. In the final moments of the anniversary special, cast members past and present flooded the stage along with a few special guests. In the front row was Iowa’s own Gary Kroeger. He joins the show to talk about the special and his favorite memories from the show.

