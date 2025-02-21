© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Writer's Workshop professor and poet Elizabeth Willis defies genre

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published February 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

University of Iowa professor Elizabeth Willis' latest collection of poetry Liontaming in America has been longlisted for the 2024 National Book Award for Poetry.

As a student, Elizabeth Willis tried to resist the urge to become a poet. Now, Willis has spent most of her life studying and teaching poetry.

Her most recent collection—her eighth book of poetry—nearly surpasses 300 pages. Liontaming in America, was written out of curiosity. It is a form of exploration on her family's history and background with the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Also in this episode, Claudia McGehee has been the illustrator and sometimes author of many children's books, using her primary medium of scratch board and watercolor to convey the beauty of the natural world. She returns to Talk of Iowa to talk about her two most recently illustrated works Counting Winter and Rings of Heartwood.

Guests:

  • Elizabeth Willis, poet, author, professor, University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop
  • Claudia McGehee, Iowa City-based illustrator and author
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
