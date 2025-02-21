Writer's Workshop professor and poet Elizabeth Willis defies genre

As a student, Elizabeth Willis tried to resist the urge to become a poet. Now, Willis has spent most of her life studying and teaching poetry.

Her most recent collection—her eighth book of poetry—nearly surpasses 300 pages. Liontaming in America, was written out of curiosity. It is a form of exploration on her family's history and background with the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Also in this episode, Claudia McGehee has been the illustrator and sometimes author of many children's books, using her primary medium of scratch board and watercolor to convey the beauty of the natural world. She returns to Talk of Iowa to talk about her two most recently illustrated works Counting Winter and Rings of Heartwood.

Guests:

