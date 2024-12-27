© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Friendship, family and faith in Alice Walker's 'The Color Purple'

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published December 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Alice Walker's The Color Purple won the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award in 1983 and has been turned into two Oscar nominated films and a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. It's also one of the most banned and challenged books in the United States.

For thisTalk of Iowa book club, expert readers discuss the story and legacy of The Color Purple.

This episode was originally produced in February 2024.

Guests:

  • Abena Sankofa Imhotep, CEO of Sankofa Literary and Empowerment Group
  • Rachelle Chase, public speaker, columnist and author
  • Lakesia Johnson, associate professor of gender, women's, and sexuality studies and English at Grinnell College

Find the 2024 Talk of Iowa book club picks here.

Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubBooks & ReadingRaceGender and Gender IssuesLGBTQWomen
