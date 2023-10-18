© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Klara and the Sun' explores friendship, love, and what it means to be a person

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club, host Charity Nebbe and expert readers discuss the 2021 novel Klara and the Sun by Sir Kazuo Ishiguro. The story is told from the perspective of Klara, an "artificial friend." The story explores themes of friendship, artificial intelligence, grief, class and more.

Guests:

  • Abram Anders, interim associate director, Student Innovation Center with Iowa State University
  • Diane Jeske, philosophy professor, University of Iowa
  • Rebecca Cloud, adult services librarian, Des Moines Public Library
