'Klara and the Sun' explores friendship, love, and what it means to be a person
On this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club, host Charity Nebbe and expert readers discuss the 2021 novel Klara and the Sun by Sir Kazuo Ishiguro. The story is told from the perspective of Klara, an "artificial friend." The story explores themes of friendship, artificial intelligence, grief, class and more.
Guests:
- Abram Anders, interim associate director, Student Innovation Center with Iowa State University
- Diane Jeske, philosophy professor, University of Iowa
- Rebecca Cloud, adult services librarian, Des Moines Public Library