Reading Robin Wall Kimmerer's gentle environmental manifesto

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer is a book many people describe as life-changing. It's part memoir, part science lesson and part cultural history. It's also full of thoughtful reflection and inspiration.

On the Talk of Iowa book club, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Wall Kimmerer's friend and former colleague Curt Meine, a senior fellow at the Aldo Leopold Foundation. Then Derrick Kapayou, a Ph.D. candidate in sustainable agriculture at Iowa State University and a member of the Meskwaki Tribe and Sarah Dees, an assistant professor of American Religions at ISU, join the conversation to discuss the genre-defying book and why it resonates with so many readers.

This episode was originally produced on Aug. 22, 2023.

